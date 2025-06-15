Ajax defender has provided an update about his future amid Arsenal’s interests

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has dismissed a move away from the Dutch giants this summer, in what will come as a huge blow to the Gunners.

The 19-year-old has been a mainstay in the Ajax starting eleven since making his debut in the 2022–23 campaign. He rose to prominence over the past two seasons, catching the eye with his technical and defensive brilliance. Capable of playing as a centre-back or at left full-back, the Dutch international has attracted interest from a number of elite clubs. Arsenal are no different and have kept tabs on the player since last year.

Hato speaks on his future

In a recent interview, the defender insisted he won’t make a move this summer and is happy with life in Amsterdam. Speaking to the club’s media after winning the Eredivisie Talent of the Year award, the youngster said:

“In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs. Ultimately, I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top,” he said. “How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here. I still have plenty of time. I don’t think: I absolutely have to win the Champions League in two years,” Hato continued.

What is the youngster’s ultimate football dream? “That is winning a World Cup. You want to be there when it happens.”

What it means for Arsenal’s defensive plans

Arsenal had been lining up a move to bring depth to their backline. His versatility would be useful, especially with departures mooted for the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and potentially Jakub Kiwior.

That said, a move for him should not be completely ruled out in the future,or even this summer. He’s a signing the club could still make a year or two down the line. Doing just that would be a smart move considering his inexperience, but the club would risk facing more competition and potentially paying a higher transfer fee.

For now, Gunners will have to take their search for a young defender elsewhere, and Just Arsenal will keep you updated along the way!

Benjamin Kenneth

