Ajax has gazumped Arsenal to close in on signing Croatian talent

Arsenal is renowned for its ability to nurture and develop young talents, often leading to successful signings of promising players at the Emirates.

The Gunners boast a roster populated with young players who might not have had opportunities at other clubs. This reputation for fostering talent encouraged Arsenal’s pursuit of Josip Sutalo from Dinamo Zagreb.

Mikel Arteta holds a favourable view of the defender, who has been making a notable impact in Croatia. However, Arsenal faced competition from various European clubs in their pursuit of Sutalo.

Foremost among these competitors is Ajax, and it appears that the Dutch club is gaining the upper hand in the race to secure Sutalo’s services. A report on Sport Witness suggests that Ajax has already reached an agreement with the defender regarding personal terms.

As the next step, the two clubs must come to terms, and once this agreement is reached, the deal will likely be finalised. This development presents a setback for Arsenal, which had been eyeing Sutalo as a potential addition to their squad.

In the current transfer window, Arsenal has directed its attention towards adding other targets to their team. Given the advanced stage of negotiations between Sutalo and Ajax, it might prove challenging for Arsenal to sway the player’s decision and alter his course.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we have a reputation for handing chances to young players, Ajax are even better at it.

He will get a faster route to their first team than at the Emirates, so it would be hard for him to turn them down.

