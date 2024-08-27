Ajax has not dropped their interest in Arsenal man

Arsenal is expected to be busy in the final days of this transfer window, with Aaron Ramsdale likely playing a key role in that activity.

The English goalkeeper is anticipated to leave the Emirates this week, with Wolves showing serious interest. However, they are not the only club vying for his signature, as there is competition from outside the Premier League.

Before Wolves’ interest intensified, Ajax submitted a loan offer for Ramsdale, but Arsenal rejected the bid.

Despite that, Arsenal remains open to his departure, and Standard Sport reports that Ajax has not given up on pursuing him.

According to the report, the Dutch club remains keen on signing Ramsdale in the coming transfer windows. They believe he has the experience needed to strengthen their goalkeeping position and may return with an offer Arsenal could find tempting enough to accept.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the players that we need to offload in this transfer window and Ajax will be a good home for him.

The goalie has had a good time on our books, but he is out of favour now and that will not change anytime soon, so he would be smart to leave.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…