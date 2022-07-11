Ajax have upped their transfer fee for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal will now pay more money than they originally wanted to pay for the signature of Lisandro Martinez after Ajax increased their asking price.

The Argentinian is in the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between the Gunners and Manchester United in this transfer window.

He has told his present employer that he wants out, and they are now open to selling.

Arsenal’s first offer for his signature was rejected because Ajax wanted €50m, and United matched that figure recently.

However, 90mins reports that they have now increased it to €60m, a fee that has angered the versatile defender.

But his present employers want to get the most money for his sale and are setting their asking price very high.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez had a good season last year, and he is one of the sought-after players in Europe right now.

He would bring undoubted qualities to the Emirates, but we cannot allow Ajax to exaggerate his value because of our interest.

The Dutchmen want the most money, but it doesn’t take much to walk away if he becomes too expensive.

There are other players on our shortlist. Now is the time to explore adding someone else to the squad who can fill his role.

