Ajax have upped their transfer fee for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal will now pay more money than they originally wanted to pay for the signature of Lisandro Martinez after Ajax increased their asking price.
The Argentinian is in the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between the Gunners and Manchester United in this transfer window.
He has told his present employer that he wants out, and they are now open to selling.
Arsenal’s first offer for his signature was rejected because Ajax wanted €50m, and United matched that figure recently.
However, 90mins reports that they have now increased it to €60m, a fee that has angered the versatile defender.
But his present employers want to get the most money for his sale and are setting their asking price very high.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez had a good season last year, and he is one of the sought-after players in Europe right now.
He would bring undoubted qualities to the Emirates, but we cannot allow Ajax to exaggerate his value because of our interest.
The Dutchmen want the most money, but it doesn’t take much to walk away if he becomes too expensive.
There are other players on our shortlist. Now is the time to explore adding someone else to the squad who can fill his role.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Let Utd over pay for him, if grimaldo is a cheap as they say go flat out for him. There’s no way Martinez is worth North of 20m let alone 45-50m. The bud must be particularly strong in Amsterdam this year.
Come on, our interest in him is history.
Pogba
Maguire
Sancho
Now Martinez
Man Utd getting mugged in the open far too often cos their desperation and complete lack of common sense is plain for all to see.
Now they’ve made Ajax continually increase the player’s price to insane levels. Good thing we backed away. Ten Haag will get sacked next season ending
The message from Ajax is clear. It’s the same message wolves sent about Neves, and West Ham about Rice. They do not want to sell and anyone that does want the player is going to have to vastly overpay.
RSH and isn’t that what we should be doing with Gabriel and Juventus?
Ajax should keep on increasing his price. Good a thing Arsenal is no longer interested in him. The guy lacks height for a defender. Don’t tell me that crap story of him being a versatile player. Players who are often seen as being versatile and play anywhere normally tends to end up not being an expert in any position……(our own AMN is a perfect example. It is always better and advisable to go for payers who are masters of the position they play. Get Grimaldo in as soon as possible. He’s cheap and can be a good cover for Tierney. Manchester United and Ten Haag can please have their Lisandro Martinez
I trust we will now terminate our interest in a player who is not remotely worth the fee reportedly demanded by Ajax.Enough is enough.
Yes I totally agree with you! Get Grimaldo in ASAP as we know that Sicknote(Tierney)is always 1 game away from getting injured, thus screwing up the system. At least they’ll then have an additional choice to challenge Tavares to be No1 cover for Sicknote. It might even get Tavares to up his game & be more consistent as we know what he’s capable of when in the zone!