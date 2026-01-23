Ajax is considering a move for another Arsenal star

Ajax have only recently completed the loan signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, yet the Dutch club are already planning another move for a player at the Emirates. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta continues to shape his squad carefully as he looks to keep his team competitive on multiple fronts. This process inevitably means moving on players who are no longer central to his plans, even during an important campaign.

Zinchenko was permitted to leave because he had become surplus to requirements, with Arsenal prioritising quality across the squad. The Gunners are firmly focused on success this season and believe they have a genuine chance of winning several trophies. To achieve that aim, they must balance quality with depth, a situation that often leaves some players struggling for regular minutes when the preferred starters remain fit.

Squad depth creates difficult decisions

Arsenal’s strength in depth has been one of their defining features this season. While this has helped them remain competitive across competitions, it has also created challenges for certain players who find themselves on the fringes. Arteta values having options in every position, but that depth inevitably limits opportunities for others to feature consistently.

One player currently affected by this situation is Christian Norgaard, who joined Arsenal from Brentford in the summer. The Danish midfielder arrived with a strong reputation as one of the most reliable and experienced midfielders in England. Despite that standing, he has struggled to secure regular game time at the Emirates, largely due to competition and tactical demands.

Ajax interest emerges

Ajax are now monitoring Norgaard’s situation closely and are considering a move for him. According to Metro Sport, the Dutch side is hopeful that the promise of increased playing time could persuade the midfielder to consider a switch. Ajax view him as someone who could add experience and stability to their squad.

However, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal would sanction his departure. Despite limited appearances, Norgaard has played a key role when called upon this season, even filling in as a centre back when required. This versatility may yet convince Arsenal to retain him, as Arteta weighs the importance of squad depth against the need to keep players satisfied.