Ajax keen on Arsenal’s Timber transfer with Arteta agreement in place

Ajax is eagerly awaiting Arsenal’s completion of the signing of Jurrien Timber in the coming days, as they seek to address some of their financial challenges. Recent reports suggest that the Gunners and the Dutch club have reached an agreement regarding the transfer fees for the talented defender, paving the way for his imminent move to Arsenal.

However, Arsenal’s current focus is primarily on securing the services of Declan Rice, who is their primary target for the summer transfer window. As a result, negotiations with Ajax for the signing of Timber have been momentarily postponed, leaving the player and his club patiently awaiting Arsenal’s official bid.

According to a report from AD News, Ajax is keen to finalise the sale of Timber, as they believe his departure will contribute significantly to resolving their financial difficulties. It is further revealed that Timber had previously met with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and expressed his desire to join the team, indicating a strong interest in the potential transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can understand why Ajax is keen to finish the business, but we have already secured an agreement for his signature and they need to be a little more patient with us to return with the money to sign him.

Having the defender in our squad is exciting and we now have enough cover at the back to make us solid in several competitions.

