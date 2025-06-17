Ajax left-back wants assurances before considering Arsenal switch

It is clear that if Jorrel Hato is to move to Arsenal, he will want assurances over game time, as suggested by the latest reports..

The Dutch left-footed defender has remained a consistent name in Arsenal’s transfer links since first being touted last summer.

Back then, Arsenal were looking to strengthen their shaky left-back position.

Unwilling to make the switch at the time, Hato stayed at Ajax, and Arsenal opted to sign Riccardo Calafiori instead.

Calafiori endured a challenging debut season at Arsenal, hampered by injuries.

Hale End breakthrough impacts Hato decision

Amid Calafiori’s struggles, Myles Lewis-Skelly emerged, and the Hale End graduate firmly established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back.

Looking ahead to next season, most Arsenal supporters expect a defensive line of Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber to be the club’s first-choice back four.

However, if Hato were to move to the Emirates Stadium, he would want guaranteed game time, something that seems clear from Graeme Bailey’s claims as reported by TBR Football:

“Arsenal and Chelsea have both held talks with Jorrel Hato about a summer deal. The player sees Arsenal as the near-perfect destination for his next step, but his camp is keen to keep the race open.”

Chelsea is working to beat Arsenal to Dutch star. It is clear the young Dutch defender wants to link up with his idol Timber at Arsenal, which he sees as his ideal move. But the question of game time might be why his camp remains open to other options.

Uncertain pathway to the first team

Having played predominantly at left-back for Ajax this season, he will likely prefer to continue in that role wherever he moves.

However, it is difficult to see how he displaces Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal, given the Hale End graduate’s impressive performances in the position.

Although he could transition into midfield, his natural role, the arrival of Martín Zubimendi makes that unlikely anytime soon.

Hato may demand game time assurances, but it remains unclear how Arsenal can provide them, with Gabriel and Lewis-Skelly firmly part of Mikel Arteta’s ideal defensive setup.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…