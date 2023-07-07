Ajax legend tells Arsenal fans that Jurrien Timber “has the potential to become the absolute top”

Soon, Jurrien Timber will be unveiled as a Gunner. What a signing that will be! We haven’t stopped talking about the Ajax defender for days. We’ve discussed how, with his arrival, Arteta may have killed two birds with one stone.

It is well documented that Arteta was keen on signing a center back and a right back, and the fact that the 22-year-old can play in those two positions, suggests that even if another defender isn’t signed, the Arsenal defense will be well prepared for anything that may happen.

Among the many things we’ve learned from the swoop for Timber, one is that he just wanted to join Arsenal. Over the past few days, we’ve been made to believe the Dutch international was pushing to join Arteta’s project. Not even Manchester United, with Erik Ten Hag’s guidance, could sway him away from being a Gunner. The Red Devils were keen to sign him last summer but failed, instead hijacking Arsenal’s move for Lisandro Martinez.

So why was a move to Arsenal all the Dutch sensation wanted? Former Ajax and Netherlands star Urby Emanuelson says Timber must have closely watched Arsenal and seen how Arteta trusts his youngsters like Saka and Martinelli even if they make mistakes. He insinuates he may have noticed that and told himself, “The Emirates is the place for me.”

Emanuelson says as per Football Transfers, “I know that the Timber family is very good at planning the careers of the brothers.

“I would choose Arsenal. Why? They treat young players very well there. If you see how they deal with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Martin] Odegaard, and [Bukayo] Saka, they are all guys who are allowed to make mistakes and are made important at the same time.

“Timber has the potential to become the absolute top. That’s why Arsenal would be a good step. Arsenal is growing; they will build on that.”

Arsenal will now be well-stocked with defenders to keep us solid for many years to come, and with Timber only being 22 years old, there is lots of time for him to develop much further. Arsenal and Timber can progress together…

Daniel O

