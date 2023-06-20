Ajax rejects Arsenal’s opening bid for their talented player

Ajax has rejected Arsenal’s initial bid for Jurrien Timber as the Gunners intensify their efforts to strengthen their squad.

With a budget of approximately 200 million euros at his disposal, Mikel Arteta is determined to make astute investments in player acquisitions for the Emirates outfit.

While Declan Rice remains Arsenal’s primary target for the summer, negotiations are underway to secure the Englishman’s services. Additionally, the Gunners have expressed interest in signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. However, their pursuit extends beyond these two Premier League stars.

Recognising Timber as a potential defensive asset, Arsenal have reportedly made an offer of £30 million for the talented defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Regrettably for Arsenal, Ajax has rebuffed this bid and indicated that they value Timber at around £50 million. Consequently, the Dutch club has urged the Gunners to present an improved offer if they wish to secure the defender’s services.

Timber is one of the finest defenders in the Netherlands and we can be confident that he will do well on our book if we add him to our team.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also tracking the defender, which shows that he is a top talent we can trust to keep developing well.

