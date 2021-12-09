Ajax sends a not so subtle message to Arsenal about Marc Overmars

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to bring Marc Overmars back to the club after he extended his contract with Ajax.
The Dutchman is one of the most successful football administrators in the world and his work has turned the Dutch giants into a well-run club.
Edu has been under pressure at Arsenal, as some of his players flop at the Emirates.
While he struggles in London, Overmars has been helping Ajax develop and sell top players while maintaining their level of success.
The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal wants him to do that job for them at the Emirates.
However, Ajax has convinced him to sign a contract extension until 2026.
They announced this on their Twitter account with a caption that reads: ‘Stop calling Marc’.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Overmars has achieved brilliant success at Ajax and if he can replicate that at Arsenal, we would be one of the best clubs in the world.
The former winger’s new deal means his present employers can breathe a little, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t move to a bigger club.
It is likely to contain a release clause which Arsenal can pay if they convince him to move to London.
For now, the Gunners continue to trust the work of Edu and Mikel Arteta.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pay that release clause now, however much
As much as I’d like for him and Ten Haag to join AFC, I’m sure it’s never going to happen.
Ajax, is the footballing home of Michels and Cruijff. It’s like the Dutch second national team.
AFC, is just another team he played for in comparison.
of course Arsenal could get both of these individuals to the Emirates, but it would cost a considerable sum, which is why Ajax has dealt with their respective contractual situations in a savvy manner…as a selling club, they don’t drop the ball too often when it comes asset management issues, unlike ourselves, which provides them with ample leverage should anyone come calling…whereas our club does dumb sh** like re-upping lightweights like Xhaka, who we could barely give him away last off-season, Mari, Cedric and Holding, then fail to do so with anyone who might have actual market value, so they will most likely leave on frees…that said, this club could use an administrative house cleaning and there might be no better pair to introduce a new organizational directive than Overmars and ten Hag
@TRVL4e
That, would be my dream to have them both at AFC…
Ten Haag really knows how to nurture as well as motivate young players. And Marc as an astute eye for promising young talent. Dream Team
valid points NYG, they likewise make sense from both a visceral standpoint, as they like to play expansive football and a financial wherewithal perspective, as they rely far more on scouting and sound developmental practices than massive investments in the transfer market