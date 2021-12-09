Ajax sends a not so subtle message to Arsenal about Marc Overmars

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to bring Marc Overmars back to the club after he extended his contract with Ajax.

The Dutchman is one of the most successful football administrators in the world and his work has turned the Dutch giants into a well-run club.

Edu has been under pressure at Arsenal, as some of his players flop at the Emirates.

While he struggles in London, Overmars has been helping Ajax develop and sell top players while maintaining their level of success.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal wants him to do that job for them at the Emirates.

However, Ajax has convinced him to sign a contract extension until 2026.

They announced this on their Twitter account with a caption that reads: ‘Stop calling Marc’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Overmars has achieved brilliant success at Ajax and if he can replicate that at Arsenal, we would be one of the best clubs in the world.

The former winger’s new deal means his present employers can breathe a little, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t move to a bigger club.

It is likely to contain a release clause which Arsenal can pay if they convince him to move to London.

For now, the Gunners continue to trust the work of Edu and Mikel Arteta.