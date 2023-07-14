Ajax sends an emotional farewell video to Jurrien Timber – Worth a watch

Ajax uploads class farewell video of Timber

Even though the agreement for Jurrien Timber was done days ago, the confirmation of the deal between Arsenal and Ajax only appeared today.

The Dutchman will make a £40million move to the North London outfit and will hope to win the biggest of titles there.

As the deal was confirmed on Friday, Ajax uploaded a class farewell video, which was well received by everyone who watched it.

You inspired our youth

You will do the same in London

You are #ForTheFuture pic.twitter.com/ALFd7hNur3 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 14, 2023

The club thanked the player for inspiring thousands of young kids in the Ajax academy who are dreaming to be where Timber is right now.

In the video the 22-year-old can be seen packing his stuff to depart for England, as he is confronted by the youngsters of De Godenzonen’s academy.

They question him as to who is going to further aid their development once he leaves. The new Arsenal man assures them that they are in the right hands at Amsterdam.

As he reaches for the door, we can see a Gunners fan standing at the door. Signifying that he is ready to inspire kids from a whole new city.

Jurrien Timber x Arsenal: Written in the stars 💫 https://t.co/tYutl2vbyN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023

The video is truly beautiful. The way it should be: inspiring youngsters to overcome the numerous obstacles they will face on the journey. The video spreads the message of not giving up on your dreams when the tides get high, and the enthusiasm gets low.

It will inspire the youngsters to keep going and truly realize their ability to become one of the best players in the world.

Now, the name of Timber will echo on the streets of North London, where the true football stars of London are made. The player will certainly hope to take the club to the next level, while inspiring millions on the way!

If he is able to do both, he will certainly look back at this decision to be the right one.

Writer – Yash Bisht

