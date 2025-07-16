Ajax sets their asking price for improving Arsenal target

Jorrel Hato is among the players Arsenal have been monitoring closely in recent months as they look to strengthen their defensive options. The highly regarded centre-back has been making significant progress at Ajax, where he has emerged as one of the key figures in the squad. Notably, he also captained the Netherlands national team during the recent Under-21 European Championship, further highlighting his leadership qualities.

Since making his debut for Ajax in 2022, the 19-year-old has established himself as one of the youngest debutants and captains in the club’s history. His rise within the team has been swift, and his performances have earned the confidence of both his coaches and teammates. Hato is believed to be content at Ajax and has expressed a desire to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Premier League Clubs Circle as Interest Grows

Despite his stated commitment to Ajax, interest from top European clubs continues to mount. When a club with the stature of Arsenal shows concrete interest, it can be difficult for even the most settled players to ignore the opportunity. Hato would not be alone in making the transition to the Premier League, with many of his fellow Dutch players already established across several clubs in England.

The potential to face stronger opposition on a regular basis is seen as an advantage that could further his development. In addition to Arsenal, both Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in securing his signature, recognising the long-term value he could bring to their respective defences.

Ajax Open to Negotiation for the Right Price

A move for Hato would likely require a considerable financial outlay. As reported by Metro Sport, Ajax are aiming to receive £60 million for the defender. However, the Dutch club may be willing to enter negotiations if a serious offer in the region of £40 million is made.

Hato has consistently been regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in European football over the last few seasons. Should Arsenal decide to pursue him seriously, they may need to act decisively and be prepared to invest significantly in order to secure his services.

