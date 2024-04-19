Ajax star names Arsenal as one of the clubs he wants to join

Ajax star Brian Brobbey has discussed his future and named Arsenal as one of the top clubs he would love to join.

The Dutchman has been in top form for his struggling side this season and has chipped in with 17 goals from 26 league games so far.

This is an impressive figure, and because he is just 22, there is still room for him to develop before or after he joins a bigger club.

Arsenal will sign at least one attacker at the end of this season, and it is unlikely that Brobbey will be on the plane to North London, but the attacker has had a good season.

Speaking about his future recently, he clearly thinks highly of himself and names Arsenal as one of the top clubs he wants to join.

He said, as relayed by Soccer News Netherlands:

“If I see myself and how I have played in the last few months, I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club.

“Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United… How much am I worth? After the European Championships, €80m. Going to the European Championships is also a dream of mine.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brobbey has been followed by some top European clubs since he burst onto the scene, but he does not seem to be on our shopping list at the moment.

