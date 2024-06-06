Ajax star reiterates that Arsenal is one of his dream clubs

Ajax star Brian Brobbey has once again expressed his admiration for Arsenal, naming them as one of the clubs he would love to join.

The Dutch striker has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months as Arsenal looks to bolster their attacking options.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have become one of the top clubs in Europe and are renowned for their attractive style of play.

Brobbey, who has been following Arsenal’s progress, has shown a keen interest in a move to the Emirates if he decides to leave Ajax. However, he also emphasised that he is currently happy with his present team and focused on his role there.

He said, as quoted by Goal:

“Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, those are nice clubs. But, if I stay at Ajax, that is certainly not a punishment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brobbey has done well since returning to Ajax, and his 28-goal involvement in the Dutch league last season was a very good return.

However, he does not fit the profile of the goalscorer we need, and we have to be patient and sign someone who will certainly be better than our current options.

Before next season starts, there will be top options for our attack, and we have no reason to rush the decision to make him a team member.

