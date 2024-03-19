Ajax star responds to rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal

Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj has addressed speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal and other elite clubs.

Ramaj has been in exceptional form for Ajax and has consequently attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

With Arsenal reportedly seeking a new goalkeeper to serve as a backup to David Raya from next season, amidst Aaron Ramsdale’s anticipated departure, Ramaj has emerged as a potential candidate.

Ramsdale, discontent with being relegated to second choice, is seeking an exit from Arsenal, with the club unlikely to obstruct his departure.

Regarding the rumours, Ramaj may be open to the idea of serving as a second-choice goalkeeper at a prestigious club like Arsenal, and he has responded to the speculation.

He told Voetbal International:

‘I’ve heard that too, yes. I see things like that as feedback for my work here.

‘I see the fact that big clubs are showing interest as a compliment. I will continue to work on everything, as I am doing now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top clubs in Europe, so we expect Ramaj to be delighted about our interest.

However, he has other suitors, and it is not certain that he will pick us, especially if another team offers him their number one slot.