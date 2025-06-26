Akpom insists Gyökeres is Arsenal’s ideal striker “We need him now”

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom believes Viktor Gyökeres is exactly what the Gunners need heading into the 2025/26 season. With the club making a new centre-forward a clear priority this summer, speculation continues over who best fits Mikel Arteta’s tactical vision.

As fans debate the pros and cons of various targets, one thing is agreed upon, Arsenal need a striker capable of scoring consistently. A lack of cutting edge in the final third ultimately cost the team during last season’s title race.

Akpom, who currently plays for Lille, has made his views crystal clear. In a recent conversation with content creator Dylan White, he offered strong backing for Gyökeres.

“If Arsenal are looking for now, then it’s Gyökeres,” Akpom said. “If Arsenal had Gyökeres the past two seasons, I’m not saying they would’ve won the league… I think Gyökeres is a beast, and we need him now.”

“You can talk about age with Šeško, but Gyökeres is ready now. I’ve played against him in the Championship. He took Coventry to the play-offs basically on his own, and he’s gone to Portugal and scored close to 50 goals across two seasons.”

Player pushing for Arsenal switch

Arsenal remain in discussions with both Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, but a recent development may have swung momentum in the latter’s favour. According to Sport Witness, Gyökeres has personally called Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas to express his desire to leave the club.

He is reported to have made it clear that Arsenal are his preferred destination and that he is unwilling to wait another season for such an opportunity. At 27, he sees this as a pivotal moment in his career and is determined to ensure the move happens.

The Swedish international is said to have no intention of forgiving anyone who blocks the transfer, believing that the Emirates offers the ideal platform to compete at the highest level.

Time to act?

With a record of nearly 50 goals across two seasons in Portugal, Gyökeres has proven he is ready to lead the line for a club with major ambitions. While Arsenal continue to weigh up their options, voices like Akpom’s highlight growing support for the Swede’s arrival.

Is Gyökeres the Gunners’ answer to a title-winning forward? Could he be Arteta’s version of Erling Haaland or Mohamed Salah?

Time will tell, but few would question the urgency of finding the right striker this summer.

