Al Ahli makes Arsenal star their next Premier League target

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli has set their sights on Arsenal’s Thomas Partey as they continue to strengthen their squad in this transfer window. Partey remains an integral part of Arsenal’s team, but the recent arrivals of Declan Rice and Jorginho have potentially opened the door for a transfer.

Al Ahli has been active in poaching talents from Europe, having already secured deals for Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy. They are currently in negotiations to sign Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Partey is also among their list of transfer targets.

Previously, Partey was linked with a potential move to Juventus, but it appears that the Italian club’s interest has cooled off. As such, Al Ahli may have a chance to pursue the midfielder and further bolster their squad with a high-profile signing from Europe.

While Partey’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, his potential move to Al Ahli could provide him with new opportunities and challenges in a different league. The coming weeks will reveal whether the transfer materialises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been an important part of our squad since he moved to the club and the Ghanaian will still make an impact if he remains at the Emirates.

However, his game time might be limited now that we have Rice in the group and we probably should allow him to leave for a reasonable fee.

But if he wants to remain in European football, this bid from the Middle East will fail.

