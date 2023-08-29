Al Ittihad retains their interest in Arsenal defender

Al Ittihad is set to disrupt the plans of some Premier League clubs in the last few days of the transfer window and Arsenal could be one of them.

The Saudi Arabian side has made some superb signings from Europe in this window and wants to do more.

They are interested in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and also like Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal and Raphael Varane of Manchester United.

The Middle-Eastern club wants to add a defender to their squad in this transfer window and CBS Sports reveals the Arsenal man is on their shortlist.

The report claims they could make a move for him before the transfer window closes, even though Arsenal has made it clear he is not for sale.

The Saudis have the money to spend, so they are confident that they will tempt the Gunners and the defender to make the move happen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one player we certainly cannot allow to leave at this stage of the season because he is a key player for us.

We need to offload some men soon and Gabriel is not one of them, so our focus now should be on selling the players we no longer need.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…