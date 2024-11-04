Al-Ittihad up their offer for Leandro Trossard – Should Arsenal let him go?

Leandro Trossard, who has been under intense scrutiny for his poor performance against Newcastle, has the next two months to try and change Arsenal’s thoughts of cashing in on him.

As per the Mirror, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad is still keen on the Belgian forward.

Just after the summer transfer window closed, the Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad were desperate to sign a winger. They, as per Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, submitted a proposal in the region of €35 million for Trossard’s services.

Given the importance of the former Brighton player last season and the inability to find a replacement as the PL transfer window had closed, the Gunners rejected the offer. Trossard stayed, and now all of a sudden there are questions about whether keeping him was the best decision.

In 10 league games this season, he has only managed 2 goals, which is disappointing for a player who last season chipped in with 12 league goals in 34 games. The fact that he’s playing out of position is no excuse given his experience and versatility.

Interestingly, Al Ittihad still wants him, and, as per the Mirror, the Saudi Arabian side has a £40 million offer to try to test Arsenal’s resolve in keeping the 29-year-old.

According to this report, Arsenal may be open to the deal, and Trossard may be willing to relocate to the Middle East. If Trossard’s move to Saudi Arabia proceeds as planned, Arsenal could have significant leverage to pursue a winger this summer.

Last winter there was talk of signing a dynamic winger, but they never got one. The Mirror now claims that the Gunners have identified West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus as their preferred winger to fill Trossard’s void. The Ghana international is a player Arsenal have wanted before, so they have a fantastic idea of what they’ll be getting, but can they afford his £90 million deal? That’s the big question.

It is also worth noting Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth are two of the most in-form Premier League wingers, and transfer rumors are constantly linking them with a move to the Emirates.

The two are available individually for significantly less than what Kudus is worth. Could Arsenal overlook them and still invest £90 million in Kudus?

Darren N

