Al Nassr has turned their attention to Arsenal star in search for forward

Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Gabriel Martinelli as they look to reinforce their squad with a new winger. The Saudi Pro League side is exploring high-profile options and has now turned its attention to the Brazilian attacker, who has established himself as a key player at Arsenal in recent seasons.

Martinelli has consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners, becoming one of the most reliable members of the squad. While last season may not have been his most prolific in terms of numbers, his overall contribution remained valuable. He continued to show quality in crucial matches and maintained his importance to the team’s attacking efforts.

Martinelli committed to Arsenal amid outside interest

Despite the interest from abroad, Martinelli remains committed to Arsenal and is not currently considering a move. He has a long-term contract at the Emirates, and both the player and the club are aligned in their desire to continue working together. His focus is firmly on contributing to the team’s objectives, particularly as they aim to win silverware in the upcoming campaign.

The Brazilian forward is determined to play a central role when Arsenal eventually lift trophies, and the next season presents a real opportunity for that to happen. His development over the past few years has been steady and impressive, and he is viewed internally as a core part of the club’s project moving forward.

Al Nassr’s interest follows failed move for Diaz

As reported by Give Me Sport, Al Nassr have made Martinelli their latest target after failing to convince Liverpool to part ways with Luis Diaz. The Saudi side, known for its financial strength, has recently extended Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and is continuing to build a squad around high-profile names.

The prospect of playing alongside such a globally recognised figure might appeal to some players, but in Martinelli’s case, there appears to be no indication of interest in leaving. Arsenal are unlikely to entertain offers for a player considered too important to their current system and long-term ambitions. The focus remains on keeping him at the club as they prepare for another competitive season.

