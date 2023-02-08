Alan Hutton backs Arsenal to splash the cash on English talent

Arsenal reportedly has an interest in West Ham man Declan Rice and they have been tipped to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Englishman remains one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders and has rejected the Hammers’ offer of a new deal, meaning he wants to leave the club in the summer.

However, his manager David Moyes has said it will take a record fee for his main man to leave the Irons in the summer.

Arsenal has recently been splashing the cash on the players they want and they might have to do so for Rice also. Alan Hutton believes they know the market for Englishmen is overrated.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think there is always a premium with English young talent and that is never really going to change.

“Do I think he is a £100m player? That is a lot of money. From what we have seen in recent windows that is about right.

“He has done as much as he can for West Ham now and he is probably wanting a fresh challenge and Champions League football.

“Arsenal, in the situation they are in at the moment in time, they are going for the league and pushing for trophies. That means they are going to have to strengthen every single window if they want to stay where they are.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the consistent performers in the PL in the last few seasons and we can back him to deliver for us if we pull off the transfer.

However, the midfielder is not the only player we need and we must be careful not to spend all our budget on a single individual.

