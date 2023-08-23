Alan Hutton defends Mikel Arteta over his outrage at Tomiyasu’s red card

Alan Hutton has shown his support for Mikel Arteta’s display of frustration following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card during the Crystal Palace match on Monday.

The defender received a second yellow card, seemingly for a slight push on Jordan Ayew, which led to his expulsion from the field.

Earlier in the game, the Japanese star had been cautioned with a first yellow card for time-wasting during a throw-in, a decision that appeared justified.

However, the issuance of the second yellow card appeared soft and brought a reaction from all sections of the game.

After the match, Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction, a sentiment that Hutton concedes he shares.

He tells Football Insider:

“I must admit from where the referee is standing it looks as though he maybe got a little grab of Ayew.

“But when you look at it again, he has just leaned on his back ever so slightly. It is really harsh and that decision could lose you the game.

“You can understand why Arteta is angry about the situation. As a manager, I would be more annoyed about the first booking for doing something daft but the second was not a booking for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The second yellow to Tomi was soft, but the players need to be more careful about giving the ref an opportunity to make a decision.

However, it is what it is and there is no point harping on about it or feeling sorry for ourselves, we just need to carry on winning regardless of what obstacles are placed in our way.