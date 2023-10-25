Alan Hutton explains why Chelsea deserved their penalty against Arsenal

Chelsea was awarded a surprising penalty against Arsenal, a decision that even ex-Chelsea players have disputed. However, former Premier League player Alan Hutton has taken a contrary stance and believes it was a deserved penalty.
Arsenal had begun to find their footing in the match when Chelsea was granted a penalty due to a handball by William Saliba. The manner in which the French defender positioned his hands while jumping for a header makes it challenging to see an alternative explanation, but the referee deemed it a penalty, and Chelsea successfully converted it to take the lead. The decision has sparked considerable debate and varying opinions, with Hutton being one of the few who believe it was warranted.
Even John Terry argued that the spot kick was harsh, but Hutton had a look at the incident and told Football Insider:
“I think [Mykhailo] Mudryk gets to the ball first, it looks like it is going on target, it is a decent header.
“As Saliba jumps, some people have said his arm is in a natural position but I am not so sure, I think it is kind of like he tried to save it.
“As soon as I saw it I knew he was going to give it as a penalty. I think it was on target and that for me was a clear one. I think when you actually throw your arms out wider, that is when it becomes a real problem.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is not a surprise that there is someone who believed that there should have been a penalty because the laws of the game are now confusing and inconsistent.
In another game, the officials wouldn’t have given that spot-kick, but thankfully, we did not lose the game.
What match was this lad watching, surely not the game on Saturday, first to comment the ball was not on target.
Too many grey areas in the sport and why is PGMOL taking so long to apologize, for the penalty that was given and the one denied.
Allan Webb did stated he learned from the Man United vs Wolves game for the exact thing, so why is he not forthcoming now?
Perhaps dimwit Hutton could exp[lain to normal intelligent fans, HOW an arm which is naturally attached to a player shoulder and ends at his fingertips, can POSSIBLY be in an “unnatural position” when attacking the ball.
Unless my eyesight is far worse than I think, I see ALL players arms remaining in the same natural position they began in and stayed in all through every game.
Is not the REAL TRUTH that a complete lot of nonsense is regularly spoken about arms being in “unnatural positions”. I
IF an arm was attached to his knee or his ear, then the idiots who say it is “unnatural” would have a case.
But as that is NOT the case , not in a single player world wide, then please will the unthinking idiots who parrot this “unnatural” nonsense, stop insulting OUR INTELLIGENCE AND START TALKING SENSE????
One of the more ridiculous penalties so far this season and nonsense from Hutton
The handball rule is absurd.
Defenders are forced to keep their arms in unnatural positions to avoid giving away penalties, they often look like Irish dancers.