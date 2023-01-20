Alan Hutton insists Arsenal’s target will suit them

Alan Hutton believes Raphinha will be a good signing for Arsenal even though he doesn’t seem to see a role for the Brazilian at the Emirates now.

The Gunners wanted to add the winger to their squad in the summer, but he chose to move to Barcelona instead.

The Catalans have a star-studded squad, so he has struggled to play for them in this campaign as much as he would have liked.

The former Leeds United man is back on the radar of the Gunners after they missed out on the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

But Arsenal has a very strong team and it will be hard for any new player to break into the side and bench one of the regulars now.

That could be an issue Raphinha considers, but Hutton believes he will suit Arsenal. The ex-defender tells Football Insider:

“When you think of the money that they are talking, he would fit in but who do you take out? That is the problem for Arsenal.

“I think they are a little bit light so they need reinforcements and that is why they have gone for the players that they have recently.

“So I think he would be a really good addition. He knows the league as well, knows what it is all about so I think it could be a good fit.“

A move for Raphinha makes a lot of sense because we need depth in attack and he will provide that for us almost immediately if he moves to the Emirates.

However, if we cannot guarantee him a regular spot on the team, it will be hard to make the Brazilian join us.

