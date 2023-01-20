Alan Hutton insists Arsenal’s target will suit them

Alan Hutton believes Raphinha will be a good signing for Arsenal even though he doesn’t seem to see a role for the Brazilian at the Emirates now.
The Gunners wanted to add the winger to their squad in the summer, but he chose to move to Barcelona instead.
The Catalans have a star-studded squad, so he has struggled to play for them in this campaign as much as he would have liked.
The former Leeds United man is back on the radar of the Gunners after they missed out on the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.
But Arsenal has a very strong team and it will be hard for any new player to break into the side and bench one of the regulars now.
That could be an issue Raphinha considers, but Hutton believes he will suit Arsenal. The ex-defender tells Football Insider:
“When you think of the money that they are talking, he would fit in but who do you take out? That is the problem for Arsenal.
“I think they are a little bit light so they need reinforcements and that is why they have gone for the players that they have recently.
“So I think he would be a really good addition. He knows the league as well, knows what it is all about so I think it could be a good fit.“
Just Arsenal Opinion
A move for Raphinha makes a lot of sense because we need depth in attack and he will provide that for us almost immediately if he moves to the Emirates.
However, if we cannot guarantee him a regular spot on the team, it will be hard to make the Brazilian join us.
Alan who?
So he thinks we should field 10 wingers and a goalie then? How many wingers do we need?
The guy didn’t want to play for us last season and has said the same this season. Why would we want him now?
He can stew in Broke-lona.
We are not interested in Raphinha.
Why does JA print this sort of obviously stupid comment from a player who plainly knows nothing at all about what we need.
He seems not to know that we have just signed Trossard,, so the article was almost certainly prepared before that signing was made.
So , that being the case ,WHY ON EARTH DOES JA NOW THINK IT APPROPRIATE OR HAVING ANY POINT, TO PRINT THIS NONSENSE COMMENT FROM HUTTON??