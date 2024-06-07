Alan Hutton tips Arsenal’s youngster to make Rangers move

Reuell Walters is one of the youngsters set to depart Arsenal this summer, and he may be headed to Rangers.

Several clubs are interested in signing the highly-rated defender, who is leaving because he believes he won’t get the opportunities he needs to play in Arsenal’s senior team.

The 19-year-old was promoted to the Gunners’ first team squad last season but has yet to make his debut.

This lack of opportunities has led him to seek a move away from the club, with Rangers now showing interest.

The Scottish side has been targeting young players, making Walters a potential good fit for them, and Alan Hutton has suggested he could join the Scottish club.

He said to Football Insider:

“There are a lot of positions that are up in the air at this moment in time with the five players leaving already, there was a lot of experience in there.

“Walters is young, he’s only 19. Arsenal let go 22 players and he was within that.

“He fits the bill in the way Rangers are looking to move forward. He’ll come in, hungry to learn and to get better with an option to probably move on.

“These are the type of players Clement and the backroom staff are looking for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walters is a highly-rated player in our academy, and we can understand why he wants to leave.

We have some of the best defenders in European football in our squad now and he is not close to becoming a first-team regular.