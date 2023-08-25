Alan Pardew tips Arsenal star to get an England call-up soon

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has suggested that Eddie Nketiah could receive an unexpected call-up to the England senior national team in the near future.

With Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined due to injury, Nketiah has assumed the role of Arsenal’s primary striker for the ongoing season.

Despite encountering challenges in converting the opportunities presented to him into goals, Nketiah’s effectiveness in front of the net is evident.

Nketiah’s consistent presence in goal-scoring positions and his willingness to take shots bodes well for his chances of finding the back of the net. As he continues to receive opportunities to play and demonstrate his scoring prowess, it’s likely that he will start to capitalise on those chances.

Given his current role as Arsenal’s focal point in attack, Pardew believes Nketiah’s performances are commendable enough to potentially earn him a surprise call-up to the England national team. If he maintains his form, this call-up could be imminent.

He tells Talk Sport:

“Obviously he’s a good friend of mine Gareth, I will not be telling too many secrets!

“One of the conversations that we did have which was interesting was about Eddie Nketiah, who I thought played very, very well.

“He was so unlucky with the dink, he got too much on it, I know Alan Brazil would have just dinked that in, that would have been no problem!

“But I actually thought, he reminded me of Ian Wright, I said to him [Southgate], ‘what do you think Gareth, you’ve had him in the juniors?’

“He said, ‘yeah we really like him, he’s quick, lively…’

“So I really hope it is a breakthrough season for that kid, he looks the part, he’s a bit like [Bukayo] Saka, he’s a nice person and good luck to him!”

Nketiah has done his best to fill in the gap left behind by the injury to Jesus, but more is expected from the frontman.

We expect him to do better and he must score to justify why we should continue supporting him to be our frontman.

