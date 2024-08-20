Alan Pardew urges Arsenal to add Premier League star to their squad

Alan Pardew has weighed in on Ivan Toney’s future, urging Arsenal to sign the striker, whose agent is reportedly keen on a move to the Gunners.

Toney has been linked with Arsenal throughout much of his Premier League career with Brentford, and the striker himself is said to be eager to work under Mikel Arteta.

However, as the transfer window draws to a close, there is still no clear sign that Arsenal will make a move for Toney this summer.

The Englishman could still leave Brentford and potentially move abroad, but Pardew believes he would be an excellent fit for Arsenal.

He said, on Talk Sport:

“Let me tell you, I know Ivan Toney’s agent personally & I think he would like the boy to go to Arsenal.

“There you go, there’s a bit of insight. I know that he thought that might be a good fit for the boy.”

Toney is a superb striker and he will be a solid replacement for Eddie Nketiah if the Hale End graduate leaves us.

However, our current system works well with Kai Havertz leading the line, and it is tough to bench him for another striker when he seems to be in his best form.

