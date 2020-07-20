Alan Shearer absolutely gushing in his praise for Arsenal after two great wins

Arsenal earned a stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals to give themselves the chance of ending this turbulent season with a trophy.

That victory came hot on the heels of another impressive win against Premier League champions, Liverpool.

They have now slain two teams that usually got the better of them up in the space of three days and fans have every right to be happy with their team at the moment.

Arsenal’s defence has been their weakness for a long time now, yet those two wins wouldn’t have been possible without some dogged defending and their defence has come in for praise by Alan Shearer.

The former England striker hailed Mikel Arteta’s side for their “great defending, togetherness, team spirit and organisation” in both games.

Shearer wrote on Sun Sports: “Arsenal’s defence was magnificent in their two totally unexpected victories against Liverpool and Manchester City.

“There hasn’t been many times this season when we have associated The Gunners with great defending, togetherness, team spirit and organisation.

“But in those last two performances that was exactly how it was. If Mikel Arteta can make that the norm he will be a very happy man indeed.”