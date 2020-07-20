Alan Shearer absolutely gushing in his praise for Arsenal after two great wins

Arsenal earned a stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals to give themselves the chance of ending this turbulent season with a trophy.
That victory came hot on the heels of another impressive win against Premier League champions, Liverpool.
They have now slain two teams that usually got the better of them up in the space of three days and fans have every right to be happy with their team at the moment.
Arsenal’s defence has been their weakness for a long time now, yet those two wins wouldn’t have been possible without some dogged defending and their defence has come in for praise by Alan Shearer.
The former England striker hailed Mikel Arteta’s side for their “great defending, togetherness, team spirit and organisation” in both games.
Shearer wrote on Sun Sports: “Arsenal’s defence was magnificent in their two totally unexpected victories against Liverpool and Manchester City.
“There hasn’t been many times this season when we have associated The Gunners with great defending, togetherness, team spirit and organisation.
“But in those last two performances that was exactly how it was. If Mikel Arteta can make that the norm he will be a very happy man indeed.”
The Gunners will now look to continue their fine run of form in the remaining games of the season and of course, when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, which would be their ticket back into Europe next season.
At last I can find myself agreeing completely with Alan Shearer.
Reflecting on these two games, who they were against, what was at stake, the players we had injured or banned and it takes us back to the exact kind of performances we saw against city and chelsea in our last fa cup final.
On just these two games, the future looks so very positive for our club and it’s down to just one man – Mikel Arteta.
Nice one, Ken 👍 And even Alan 😄
You got it, A. Shearer. Can’t wait for Arsenal next match against Aston Villa. Wishing them the best. They must not however underrate the team. They should come out steaming.
Consistency is key.