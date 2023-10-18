Alan Shearer brutally calls out Arsenal star for underperforming

Alan Shearer has strongly criticized Gabriel Jesus for his underwhelming performance as a striker over the past few seasons.

The Brazilian has been in the Premier League since 2017, initially with Manchester City before joining Arsenal last season. Unfortunately, the Gunners have not seen much of his goal-scoring ability, as Jesus is not known for being a prolific frontman.

This lack of goal-scoring prowess is one of the reasons Arsenal has been advised to bring in a new striker to bolster their squad and boost their title ambitions.

Shearer, a former prolific striker himself, has now commented on Jesus’ struggles in front of the goal.

The England legend tells The Athletic:

“Without wishing to pick on him, he has consistently been underperforming his xG over the past few years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It’s clear that Jesus may not be the most prolific striker, and many fans are aware of his limitations. To enhance our goal-scoring potential, it would be wise to seek a new striker who can consistently score around 20 league goals per season.

Given Jesus’ value and abilities, it might also be beneficial to explore a new role for him within the team before acquiring a new frontman. This way, we can maximise his contributions while bolstering our attacking options.

