Alan Shearer compares Arsenal target to Thierry Henry

Alan Shearer has drawn a comparison between Alexander Isak and Thierry Henry, highlighting the qualities of the young striker amidst reported interest from Arsenal. Shearer, a former Newcastle United star and one of the Premier League’s top finishers, sees Isak as an impressive talent.

Newcastle United triggered Isak’s release clause to secure his signing from Real Sociedad. Isak has been performing well in the Premier League, sparking rumours of a potential move to Arsenal. The Gunners are actively seeking a new goal scorer, and Isak is considered a suitable candidate.

While Isak was initially compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his development, Shearer now sees similarities between the Swedish striker and Thierry Henry in terms of playing style.

The Newcastle United legend said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I love Isak, not just because of who he plays for or the position he plays in, or his excellent record of 23 goals in 36 starts in all competitions, but because of how he does it.

“As a kid… he was inevitably compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, another Swedish legend, but the comparison they make within Newcastle’s coaching staff is to Thierry Henry.

“You can see it in that blistering pace, the languid grace, that gorgeous, fluid movement.”

Isak is one of the best finishers in the Premier League, and it is not a surprise that he is compared to a top player like Henry.

The Swede is better than our strikers, but it will be difficult for us to sign him from Newcastle unless the Magpies are in financial problems and want to sacrifice him.

