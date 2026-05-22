Alan Shearer discusses Lewis-Skelly’s competition for an England place

Myles Lewis-Skelly has lost his place in the England setup following a lack of regular playing time at Arsenal, with the young player missing out on a place in the World Cup squad.

Although he has featured in midfield during Arsenal’s recent matches, Lewis Skelly is naturally a left back, which is the position Thomas Tuchel reportedly sees him playing for the national team. However, his limited appearances in that role throughout the season have made it increasingly difficult for him to establish himself in England’s plans.

Competition Continues To Increase

The youngster has spent several months on the bench and has rarely been used in his preferred left-back role by Arsenal this season. During that period, other players have taken their opportunities with England, increasing competition in the position and making a return to the squad more challenging for him.

Despite that, his recent appearances in midfield have shown another side to his game and could potentially open different opportunities for him in the future if he continues to develop in that role at club level.

Shearer Discusses England Battle

At present, though, Lewis Skelly appears unlikely to secure regular opportunities at left back for England given the number of players competing for the position and the growing depth available to the national team in that area of the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail, Alan Shearer discussed the competition facing the Arsenal youngster and said: “‘You’ve got people like Myles Lewis-Skelly too but he’s up against competition with Nico O’Reilly, with Lewis Hall. He has been brought back into the Arsenal team, but it’s been in a more of a midfield position as well. So that would be something to look out for.’”

Lewis Skelly’s versatility could still benefit him in the long term, although his immediate challenge will be securing more consistent playing time in his natural role at club level.