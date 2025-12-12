Alan Shearer expects Arsenal to get the job done against Wolves 

Alan Shearer has expressed full confidence that Arsenal will defeat Wolves this weekend when the two clubs meet in the Premier League. After their recent loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal are determined to respond with a strong result, and their focus is firmly on ensuring they return to winning ways in the league. Their midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, where they have maintained a perfect record, has provided a valuable boost, yet the need to translate that momentum into domestic form remains pressing.

Arsenal Expected to Respond Positively

The Gunners understand the importance of reasserting themselves at the top of the table and will view the meeting with Wolves as an opportunity to do so. Wolves remain at the bottom of the league, and the arrival of a new manager has not led to the improvement they would have hoped for. Although Wolves are aware of the difficulty of the challenge and are eager to make an impression against the league leaders, the contrast in form between the sides is significant.

Shearer believes there is little to suggest that Wolves can prevent Arsenal from securing all three points. His assessment reflects the wider expectation that Arsenal, playing at home and seeking a strong response, are the clear favourites heading into the match.

Shearer Highlights Arsenal Advantage

Speaking via the Metro, Shearer stated, “Wolves aren’t far off being the worst Premier League team in history. I don’t see any positive from them this season and I can’t see any improvement happening. They tried changing management and there’s been no improvement.

“Arsenal need a nice, positive win and to get a bit of belief and confidence back and as I said, if you need one game at home after a defeat, you’d want Wolves.”

His comments underline the expectation that Arsenal should emerge from this fixture with a convincing performance as they look to reinforce their standing at the top of the league.

