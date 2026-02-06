Alan Shearer gives his Arsenal v Sunderland prediction

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Sunderland this weekend at the Emirates, as the season approaches its decisive stages. The fixture carries added significance given that Sunderland is one of the few teams Arsenal have failed to defeat during the current campaign.

In the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland refused to be beaten, extending a strong home record that has troubled several visiting sides. That ground has proved to be a difficult venue throughout the season, and Arsenal were among the teams to leave without securing a victory. Despite that setback, the Gunners remain firmly focused on their objectives as they continue to push towards the end of the campaign.

Importance of home form

Arsenal are expected to work relentlessly in the coming weeks to ensure they maintain momentum both at the Emirates and across the Premier League as a whole. With the season nearing its conclusion, the club will be crowned champions if it can preserve its lead at the top of the table. This places extra emphasis on securing victories in home fixtures, where consistency is often decisive in title races.

The team have generally met expectations in front of their own supporters, and another positive result would further strengthen their position. Every match now carries heightened pressure, and Arsenal will be aware that any dropped points could have serious implications in the closing weeks of the season.

Sunderland challenge and prediction

Sunderland, meanwhile, will be keen to demonstrate that they can compete with the league’s strongest sides away from home, not just at the Stadium of Light. Their resilience in the earlier meeting will give them confidence, and they may approach this fixture believing they can cause another upset.

However, Shearer believes the challenge will be too great this time. As reported by the Metro, he said, “I don’t think Sunderland will turn their home form into away form this weekend. At home they’ve been amazing but going to Arsenal, with the form they’re in and how they’re playing, Arsenal will have too much for them. Home win.”

His assessment reflects Arsenal’s current form and the difficulty Sunderland face when travelling, suggesting the hosts are well placed to claim another crucial victory.