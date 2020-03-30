Alan Shearer gives his opinion on who is better Sergio Aguero or Thierry Henry

Alan Shearer has chosen Sergio Aguero over Thierry henry as he ranks who is better among the Premier League legends.

Aguero overtook Henry in the Premier League’s top scorer list when he netted his 180th goal in the competition earlier this season and Shearer has argued that the Argentine is just ahead of Henry.

Henry scored 176 goals for Arsenal and won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, however, Aguero has won four titles with Pep Guardiola’s side and he is threatening Shearer’s record of the most goals scored in the competition and the Englishman has paid a special tribute to Manchester City’s star man.

Shearer was debating with his fellow Match of the Day hosts, Ian Wright and Gary Lineker and he was the only person who didn’t choose Henry among the three of them.

‘Aguero is now coming up to his 32nd birthday and he’s still banging in the goals left, right and centre,’ the Newcastle great argued as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘I know he’s playing in a magnificent team but 180-odd goals, 260 appearances and look what he’s won also.

‘I love both of them, Thierry was different. The role now as a forward has slightly changed.

‘There’s not so many centre-forwards now, it’s a forward but the one constant is you have to score goals and both of them are not only great goalscorers but scorers of great goals.’

Football is all about opinions and Shearer has expressed his, personally, I feel Henry was better because he offered more outside of goal scoring.