Alan Shearer gives huge praise to Arsenal target who ‘can thrive’ in PL

Alan Shearer has been thoroughly impressed by Armando Broja, who is being linked with Arsenal and other Premier League sides.

The 20 year-old has been quite the shock after joining Southampton on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with eight goals from his 26 appearances in his breakthrough campaign.

It remains to be seen what his parent club will have planned for him for next season, but other clubs are already believed to be looking to test their resolve in keeping him, with both Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku currently haring the striker role in west London.

Alan Shearer has now described Broja as ‘clinical’, adding that his early stats already show that he ‘can thrive’ in England.

“Let me tell you, this lad is clinical,” Shearer told Premier League Productions (via Football.London).

“His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts.

“As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League.

“He scores different types of goals, too. Against Leeds was a clinical finish – one you’d expect him to score – while the one against Burnley shows his ability to create space for himself to get his shot away.

“Against Brighton he particularly impressed me with his poise. Many would shoot [at first opportunity] but he takes the defender out of the picture before coolly slotting home.

“Broja is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League.”

The Albanian certainly looks like he has the making of a top striker, but he is still very much raw. There is no guarantees that he will continue his impressive form for another team, but he definitely has the potential to be great, and I would definitely like to see him come in this summer. Whether he would be willing to be keen to come in as one of two new strikers who come in this summer to vie for the one role in the side remains to be seen.

Would you be happy if Broja was signed to be our first choice striker for next season? Has he shown enough to take a risk on him being our main man in attack?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…