Alan Shearer has sent a selection suggestion to Arteta before the Man Utd game

Arsenal’s demanding run of fixtures continues this weekend as they prepare to face an in-form Manchester United side. Mikel Arteta is currently guiding an Arsenal team that still harbours ambitions of ending the campaign as winners of both the Premier League and the Champions League, an achievement that would mark a historic season for the club.

In European competition, Arsenal have been highly impressive. They have maintained an edge over every opponent they have faced and have won all of their matches so far, demonstrating consistency and authority on the continental stage. Domestically, however, their form has been less convincing. In England, the Gunners have struggled to build momentum, failing to secure back-to-back league victories after dropping points in consecutive goalless draws.

United presents a Renewed Challenge

Their next test appears even more daunting. Manchester United arrive with renewed belief under Michael Carrick, who seems to have addressed several of the issues that previously held them back. United claimed a statement victory over Manchester City in his first match in charge at the weekend, and attention now turns to their clash with Arsenal.

Despite the challenge, the Gunners will take confidence from their recent performance against Inter Milan, where they delivered a strong display in a demanding environment. That match has also reignited debate over Arsenal’s attacking selection, particularly who should lead the line against United.

Shearer Backs Jesus to Start

Alan Shearer believes Gabriel Jesus should continue in attack for the United match instead of Viktor Gyokeres. Speaking, as reported by the Metro, Shearer was unequivocal in his view. He said, “Well, the simple answer is yes (Jesus should start of Gyokeres). When you score two goals and your club have desperately needed that in a tough environment. He’s come up with two really, really clever finishes and the answer is absolutely yes (that Jesus should start over Gyokeres). It’s what you’re brought into do, to make a difference, to score goals and he’s done that.”

With Arteta facing key decisions ahead of a pivotal fixture, Shearer’s comments underline the belief that form and impact should be rewarded as Arsenal look to navigate another crucial test in their challenging schedule.