Alan Shearer insists Arsenal deserved a penalty against Chelsea

Alan Shearer believes that Arsenal was denied a clear-cut penalty when Robert Sanchez collided with Gabriel Jesus in the match against Chelsea.

Arsenal managed to salvage a 2-2 draw after falling 2-0 behind in the game, thanks to a contentious penalty decision and a mistake by David Raya.

With the Gunners trailing 2-0, Sanchez collided with Gabriel Jesus when attempting to intercept a cross but failed to make contact with the ball. The referee and VAR did not deem it a penalty at the time, but similar incidents have been awarded as penalties in other matches. Shearer suggests that the decision could have gone the other way in a different game.

After the match, Shearer insists it should have been a penalty. The former Newcastle United man said, as quoted by The Sun:

“They should have had (a penalty). There’s no doubt about it.

“Sanchez has just come out, and he wipes him out, Jesus.

“What’s key for me is that he catches him in the head.

“Look, he goes right through him here. It’s a terrible challenge.

“How on earth can the VAR not think that’s a penalty, and the referee? He is nowhere near the ball.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The inconsistency of refereeing decisions in the Premier League gets worse every weekend and we need to work around it no matter how bad it gets.

