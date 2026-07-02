Alan Shearer insists Rice will add quality to England’s right back spot

Alan Shearer believes Declan Rice could perform effectively as a right back for England after the midfielder spent part of the match in that position during the victory over DR Congo.

England is currently dealing with concerns in the role, with Djed Spence struggling after starting at right back during the World Cup encounter yesterday.

Rice was later instructed to move into the position and managed to limit the attacking threat posed by the African side, leading to increased discussion over whether he should continue playing there for England in future matches.

The Arsenal midfielder remains one of the most important figures in the England squad and is naturally viewed as a central presence in midfield, where his influence on both possession and attacking transitions is considered vital to the team’s overall balance.

England defensive concerns

Despite Rice’s importance in midfield, concerns surrounding the right back position continue to grow, with England aware that weaknesses in defence could become costly during the latter stages of the competition.

There is a belief among some observers that England could struggle regardless of their attacking quality if defensive issues are not properly resolved.

Rice’s adaptability has also become a major talking point, as he is widely recognised as a player capable of improving whichever role he is asked to perform on the pitch.

Shearer’s assessment of Rice’s role

Speaking about the situation, Shearer shared his opinion on England’s tactical dilemma, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Defensively, there are far too many holes in front of the back four.

“And there isn’t enough quality from the wide areas.

“Tuchel has a decision to make on whether he puts Declan Rice into the right back position. He can add quality there. Tuchel has a big decision.”

Shearer’s comments underline the difficult choice facing England manager Thomas Tuchel as the national team prepares for the next stage of the tournament.

England will now need to decide whether Rice’s value is greater in midfield or whether his versatility should be used to solve their ongoing problems at right back as they continue their World Cup campaign.