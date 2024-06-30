Alan Shearer is sure Arsenal target will not change clubs this summer

Alan Shearer does not expect Alexander Isak to change clubs this summer despite Arsenal pursuing his signature.

Isak has been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, and Arsenal wants to sign a striker this summer.

The Gunners have been tracking the Swede even before he moved to the Premier League, and they have been impressed with his adaptation to England’s top flight.

Isak is also on the radar of Chelsea and other top Premier League clubs, but Newcastle United does not want to sell him.

Ahead of the next campaign, the Magpies are working hard to ensure he stays, and there are talks of him signing a new deal.

This has not stopped Arsenal and his other suitors from getting serious about adding him to their squad.

However, Shearer does not expect him to leave and says, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I’m not that worried about Alexander Isak being linked with other clubs. I don’t think he’ll leave.

‘I don’t think it can happen. Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak will not be easy to sign, and we will probably have to break our transfer record again to get him to join us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…