Alan Shearer is sure Arsenal target will not change clubs this summer

Isak has been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, and Arsenal wants to sign a striker this summer.
The Gunners have been tracking the Swede even before he moved to the Premier League, and they have been impressed with his adaptation to England’s top flight.
Isak is also on the radar of Chelsea and other top Premier League clubs, but Newcastle United does not want to sell him.
Ahead of the next campaign, the Magpies are working hard to ensure he stays, and there are talks of him signing a new deal.
This has not stopped Arsenal and his other suitors from getting serious about adding him to their squad.
However, Shearer does not expect him to leave and says, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘I’m not that worried about Alexander Isak being linked with other clubs. I don’t think he’ll leave.
‘I don’t think it can happen. Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak will not be easy to sign, and we will probably have to break our transfer record again to get him to join us.
Unless Newcastle decide they must sell him by the end of today to comply with PSR, then they won’t sell him at all in this window.
But what of it happens that Newcastle didn’t sell Isak today to comply with PSR? What next would they do to comply? Sell their Bruno Guimaraes to raise big money to comply? Or who else in their ranks can thei sell for a hefty sum that will bail them out of the PSR trap that they got themselves into?
So then, are Arsenal who saw this coming. Now have the chance to actualise their reported interest in Isak to sign him this summer?
Or alternatively, sign Bruno Guimaraes who they are also said to be interested in him for signing this summer as well.
Let’s wait to see which of Guimaraes or Isak Newcastle will put on sale today.
Maybe it will be Guimaraes who is still at Copa playing for Brazil.
Is the one who Newcastle will put on for sale.
But if Arsenal wants to sign him and can afford his final cost price. But would they sign him? Is a new top quality defensive holding midfielder signing prioritized by Arsenal this summer? I think it should because of the insecurity at the base of the Gunners team could pose threat to Arsenal next season. Arsenal should in my own thinking sign a replacement to Elneny who has left the club.