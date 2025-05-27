Alan Shearer makes a prediction about Isak’s future amidst Arsenal’s interest

Alan Shearer is a legendary figure at Newcastle United and remains closely connected with the club, having once been their most influential player. His commitment to Newcastle’s continued success is clear, and he has spoken out about the importance of retaining key talent at St James’ Park.

The Magpies enjoyed a significant milestone this season by winning the Carabao Cup, ending a near century-long wait for silverware. Over the past few seasons, they have steadily constructed one of the most competitive squads in the Premier League and have shown a consistent reluctance to part ways with their star players.

Isak a Key Part of Newcastle’s Project

With strong financial backing, Newcastle United are not under pressure to sell and have made it a priority to keep hold of their most valuable assets. Among those is Alexander Isak, a forward widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Isak to the Emirates, but he is not currently available for transfer. While no player is ever truly untouchable in football, Newcastle’s position is clear. The club is not placing Isak on the market, and they intend to keep him for the foreseeable future.

Shearer Confident Star Striker Will Stay

Alan Shearer has expressed strong confidence that Isak will remain at the club. Speaking on The Rest is Football, Shearer stated:

“Got to keep him and they will, I’m pretty certain of that. Because of their success this year, because they’ve got Champions League football, all of those things. There’s not a worry in my mind that he’s going anywhere. He’ll be a Newcastle player next season because he’s a very, very, very good player.”

Shearer’s remarks reflect the general sentiment around the club that Isak is central to their ambitions both domestically and in Europe. His performance levels, combined with the club’s upward trajectory, make a transfer unlikely at this stage.

Isak’s quality is beyond question, and while he would be a major asset to Arsenal, any move to bring him to North London would face considerable resistance. It is clear that Newcastle are intent on holding on to one of their most prized players.

