Alan Shearer makes it clear he couldn’t have worked under Mikel Arteta

Alan Shearer says he would “hate” playing under Arteta

Ex Newcastle and England legend turned pundit Alan Shearer has come out saying he would hate playing under a manager like Mikel Arteta, and has had some pretty choice words to say about the Spaniard. Arteta obviously isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, and from the outside maybe the way he portrays himself on the sidelines can be confusing to some and he’s had his fair share of criticism, but Shearer has made it very clear that he wouldn’t want to work under the Arsenal manager and had quite a bit to say about the matter.

Shearer said this in an article written for The Athletic “’I never worked under an Arteta kind of manager,’ he wrote. ‘Someone manically cajoling, telling you exactly where to stand or exactly what to do.”

“I’ve always been of the opinion that if you’re a good player, then you know that stuff anyway. If I felt I needed to drift out to the right wing or the left wing or even drop deep, I would do it myself. And as a captain, I felt I had the authority to tell my fellow players to do something. If it needed saying, I would say it.”

‘Not everybody is like that, though, some footballers are brighter than others. Some are needier than others. Some are more effective when they are given precise instructions and are forced to stick to them. Shouting, repeating, shouting again and reiterating straightforward messages might be the best way to get through.”

“What I wanted from my manager was to be led, to be guided. I wouldn’t have enjoyed being ranted and raved at from the touchline and I can’t remember it happening too many times. Why would I have hated it? Professional pride. You’re playing in front of thousands of people in the stadium and millions at home on television and you don’t want to be embarrassed. It might sound thin-skinned, but teams are delicate. Relationships hold them together.”

And in my opinion, I think he’s getting Arteta’s style of managing mixed up with his passion. Arteta has always been the type of manager who is animated and I’m sure that comes across as a bit much for some people, but for me, I think its exactly what this Arsenal team needed.

Since becoming manager, Arteta has transformed this Arsenal team and although it took a little longer than most would have wanted, it all seems to be falling into place, and his philosophy is clearly working. Last season was a hard one because we did so well but fell short in the final parts of the season, but this time around it seems like we’ve found that level, desire and confidence that we need to go forward and push for the highest honours.

As I said, he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but whatever he’s doing is clearly working. For me, I think Shearer is just complaining for the sake of complaining.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

