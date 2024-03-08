Alan Shearer makes it clear he couldn’t have worked under Mikel Arteta

Alan Shearer says he would “hate” playing under Arteta
Ex Newcastle and England legend turned pundit Alan Shearer has come out saying he would hate playing under a manager like Mikel Arteta, and has had some pretty choice words to say about the Spaniard. Arteta obviously isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, and from the outside maybe the way he portrays himself on the sidelines can be confusing to some and he’s had his fair share of criticism, but Shearer has made it very clear that he wouldn’t want to work under the Arsenal manager and had quite a bit to say about the matter.
Shearer said this in an article written for The Athletic “’I never worked under an Arteta kind of manager,’ he wrote. ‘Someone manically cajoling, telling you exactly where to stand or exactly what to do.”
“I’ve always been of the opinion that if you’re a good player, then you know that stuff anyway. If I felt I needed to drift out to the right wing or the left wing or even drop deep, I would do it myself. And as a captain, I felt I had the authority to tell my fellow players to do something. If it needed saying, I would say it.”
‘Not everybody is like that, though, some footballers are brighter than others. Some are needier than others. Some are more effective when they are given precise instructions and are forced to stick to them. Shouting, repeating, shouting again and reiterating straightforward messages might be the best way to get through.”
“What I wanted from my manager was to be led, to be guided. I wouldn’t have enjoyed being ranted and raved at from the touchline and I can’t remember it happening too many times. Why would I have hated it? Professional pride. You’re playing in front of thousands of people in the stadium and millions at home on television and you don’t want to be embarrassed. It might sound thin-skinned, but teams are delicate. Relationships hold them together.”
And in my opinion, I think he’s getting Arteta’s style of managing mixed up with his passion. Arteta has always been the type of manager who is animated and I’m sure that comes across as a bit much for some people, but for me, I think its exactly what this Arsenal team needed.
Since becoming manager, Arteta has transformed this Arsenal team and although it took a little longer than most would have wanted, it all seems to be falling into place, and his philosophy is clearly working. Last season was a hard one because we did so well but fell short in the final parts of the season, but this time around it seems like we’ve found that level, desire and confidence that we need to go forward and push for the highest honours.
As I said, he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but whatever he’s doing is clearly working. For me, I think Shearer is just complaining for the sake of complaining.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
There is a slight difference between a manager and a coach, Wenger was actually a manager, his man management skills is second to none, our present gaffer is a coach just what Arsenal needs at the moment.
The gaffer is a coach who breathe and live every second of the game, meticulous in his instruction, a lively and firey character who’s got the fire in his belly.
Total rot, Gunsmoke!
MA is both a manager and a coach. You can be and most ARE BOTH. You are wrong to dismiss his managerial qualities so disrespectfully!
No need to wet your pants jon, there is no doubt the gaffer is an excellent coach but his man management skills are virtually none existent, most recent example is Ramsdale/ Raya saga.
Surely the legendary Frenchman would have handled this differently or avoided it totally, don’t you think
@Gunsmoke
In judging how the man management skills are, we are as fans left to second hand guessing as we really aren’t in direct touch with what is going on.
So we judge from a distance by making our own interpretations of what happens with players etc.
If Arteta really was bad at man management, I think we wouldn’t see the togetherness the players are showing every game. Nor would we see as many of our players committing their long term future to the team/club.
In fact, a manager or coach with bad management skills will relatively quickly lose the repect of many players. Not just the players, who have been treated badly, but also the respect of the other players, who sees what is going on.
My interpretaion is, as the current crop of players are generally very happy, and that is a testament to good management.
But of course, singular players in a big squad, who didn’t get as much game time as they think, they deserve, may be less happy. Only natural. Same with fans, who thinks their favourite player(s) should play more.
That might be the reason Shearer never played for any big team. His ego and pride bettered his professionalism and ambition. He was happy captaining small club rather than being part with equal status player at bigger club. So he is right in the way that had he been playing under Arteta he would have shown door out of the club just like Auba and Ozil. And about Wenger his philosophy was play beautiful game, but football is not just won by playing beautifully. We can see how Arsenal were going behind each and every year despite heavily investing in squad. How many goals we used to score from set piece? how many times we used to play as per opposition strength or weakness? And there might be 1000 or more tactics that may be involved in football that we are still unaware about which should be taken into consideration in each match. In those days we used to have same game plan each and every game, and that play freely attacking game and got battered so many times by big team as they caught our weakness. So, it takes courage, selflessness, and ambition to play for Arteta and I guess Shearer had none of that to play under Arteta.
He hasn’t given young players an opportunity but as for his behavior is driven by passion to football, nothing wrong with his antics players get more hungier and excited , they are used to him and he guides them to close spaces and become a ball boy when he identify a gap, leave Arteta alone trust the process
Maybe it’s a cultural thing. Most of the foreign coaches in the Epl like Guardiola and Arteta tend to be animated on the touchline whereas their British counterparts appear more reserved.
Onyango
Generally I would agree with your observation, but Wenger drove me mad due to having virtually no visible passion at all. I have actually found it a breath of fresh air seeing that passion
I have at times – particularly at the beginning of his time at Arsenal, thought that Arteta was maniacal at times which was a bit OTT, but the team are now pretty steady, have got used to his ways and the results are favourable
I think it is just a difference in management style; Arteta has that Pep type of management style.
I remember Henry once saying that while playing at Barca he drifted to the other wing to get the ball and ended up scoring. Pep was furious he didn’t keep to his area and benched him at halftime.
Wenger style was to give players some freedom to express themselves within his system, not to control everything.
It is about results, that’s what matters; not whether one way is “better” than another. What would “better” resemble anyway,? How would you determine that, based on what?
So what? Who cares what Shearer, a player from a different football age- almost a dinosaur age, in football terms – thinks? I dont
But he wil be almost alone among CURRENT players I suggest, as almost all top players, unless already at City or Liverpool, would give their right arm(metaphorically) to play under the magnetic guidance and coaching of Arteta.
Reality!
And btw JA, can we stop being fed these irrelevant so called “thoughts” of football dinosaurs from God knows how long ago, as football today has moved on oceans from way back when Tyrannoshearer Rex played.
As for management styles, as a keen and lifelong close observer of human nature – given that changing eras need changing styles of management too – I can’t help NOTICING and giving my full consideratioin to what I notice.
And what I DO NOTICE is that Pep, Klopp and Arteta are not only the three most successful current Prem managers, but are also the most demonstrably passionate.
Coincidence then? Or COACHING GENIUS!!
Were I a top player, I would relish playing under ANY of those three.
But would I want to work under Ange(Stoneface) Postecoglu? Not in a milion years. And NOT because he is the Spuds manager, but because he shows the passion of a diseased lemon, at least publicly!
I believe that every human being has his /her own make up written in their DNA.
It is pointless and childish to call people names just because they don’t agree with what others think – actually it makes them look quite silly.
Shearer, in his great playing career, was never a great celebrator of his goals and he came over as not being surprised when he scored – a natural one might say.
Ian Wright, on the other hand, bubbled and burst with delight when he scored – another natural one might say…. just a different personality as is perfectly clear when they appear together on MOTD – I listen to both of them and enjoy the contrast.
There is no right or wrong way to celebrate, it’s down to the individual.
Where I think Shearer is wrong, is the fact that he believes MA’s tactics from the bench, influences every second of the game.
All the preparation for any game has taken place during the week before and every professional player (at PL level) will know his job when the game starts.
MA’s “antics” on the bench is his way of letting his passion out – if every player was being screamed at for not doing his job, we would have a completely new starting eleven every week.
AW was the complete opposite and I suggest Shearer would have enjoyed playing for him, as he told players to express themselves and watched them do just that, waiting for the dressing room to express his views.
There isn’t a right or wrong way, we have MA doing a great job, we live with his passion and he’s reflecting our own desires.
AW was a colder fish and we lived with his passion as well.
A captain sometimes does this and it’s acceptable also they are usually called great captains when they play well and are vocal throughout a game directing their teammates. So I see this as a positive if someone is doing that from the touchline, it’s a unique position as they don’t have to worry about their own performance and they have a birds-eye view while also being the one who introduces the tactics There’s no one more qualified as our manager and Arteta was a captain in the past