Alan Shearer names Arsenal’s biggest regret this season

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has revealed the one thing Arsenal may regret in an otherwise excellent campaign so far. The Gunners are widely considered strong favourites for the domestic title and for Europe’s premier competition as well. They have enjoyed a fantastic start as the season approaches the halfway point. Arsenal are sitting comfortably at the top of both the Premier League and the UCL standings at the time of writing and there is a feel good feeling around the club. Their current form has generated optimism amid an ongoing trophy drought.

Arsenal’s record at the time of writing stands at 16 wins, two draws and a single loss in all competitions. It is an impressive set of results at this stage, but Alan Shearer believes the Gunners will have one major regret heading into the festive period. As reported by Football London, he said, “It’s ironic, isn’t it, that Arsenal’s only defeat was against Liverpool. That looks like a bad result now, doesn’t it? Liverpool have been absolutely shocking since then. But I guess the only team that has been consistent has been Arsenal, whereas everyone else has been really up and down. They’ve got the strongest squad, there’s no doubt, and they’ve had injuries, but you wouldn’t have thought that because of the quality of players that come in. They will believe that they can win it, and they’ll also say that there’s still such a long way to go, and that’s what they have to say. But Arsenal have been the standout team by an absolute mile at the minute. In every competition, basically, in the Champions League and in the league.”

Liverpool loss stands out

Looking at the defeat against Liverpool, it came during a spell that preceded their difficult run of form. In fact, it was part of their five game winning start to the season. The match itself could have gone either way, with Arsenal edged out only by a brilliant Dominik Szoboszlai free kick. It was the third game of the campaign and Arsenal have remained unbeaten ever since.

Arsenal moving in the right direction

Crucially, the Gunners have built a healthy lead above the reigning champions. Their consistency has kept them clear at the top and they remain the standout team heading into a demanding winter schedule.

Let’s keep that winning streak going against Chelsea this afternoon..

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

