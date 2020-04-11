Alan Shearer names his team of the season and includes one obvious Arsenal player

Pierre=Emerick Aubameyang and three other top strikers feature in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Season

With the Premier League season now suspended, pundits have been naming the players that they think have done well enough to enter their team of the season.

Several pundits have already delivered their team of the season and some are still compiling theirs.

Alan Shearer is the latest to name the top eleven players that have performed well this season.

The Newcastle legend went for a very attacking line up as he named four forwards in his starting XI, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero who have netted 56 goals between them.

The Premier League legend made some bold choices after naming Dean Henderson ahead of Alisson in goal and also naming Jonny Evans in his defence.

He named just two midfielders after opting for Jordan Henderson and Kevin de Bruyne in the middle of the park.

He, however, reserved his highest praise for Mane, saying per the Star:

“Mane has grown from strength to strength this season, his 14 Premier League goals have been worth 18 points to his team, more than any other player in the competition.

“[He is] rapid, powerful and deadly in front of goal. The Senegalese has been unplayable at times this campaign.”