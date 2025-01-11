Alan Shearer names the team he thinks can sign Arsenal’s big-money target

However, recent reports suggest that Arsenal may not be in a strong enough financial position to break their transfer record for Isak, despite their interest in the striker. With his impressive performances this season, the asking price for Isak could be prohibitively high, and Arsenal may not be prepared to make such a significant investment at this moment.

Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle legend, has weighed in on the situation, offering his opinion on who might win the race for Isak’s signature. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Shearer stated, “Other than possibly Chelsea, I genuinely don’t think that anybody could afford to buy Alexander Isak; because of the way that the rules are structured with PSR, I don’t think that anybody could afford him. I’ll never say PSR rules are a good thing – even without them in place, I’m not sure if anybody would be able to go to the price that Newcastle would ask for to sell him.”

Isak’s rise to becoming one of the world’s best strikers has made him an even more sought-after talent, and as Shearer points out, the Financial Fair Play regulations could make it difficult for many clubs, including Arsenal, to afford the asking price. With Newcastle not eager to let him go unless the right offer comes in, the competition for his signature will be fierce, and Arsenal may find themselves priced out of the deal.

The situation highlights how challenging it will be for Arsenal to secure Isak, especially as his value continues to rise, and other clubs with deeper pockets, such as Chelsea, may be able to offer more attractive terms.