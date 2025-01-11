Alan Shearer
Arsenal News Gooner News

Alan Shearer names the team he thinks can sign Arsenal’s big-money target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Alexander Isak for several months, and now that the striker’s stock has risen significantly, the Gunners have been repeatedly urged to push forward with a bid to secure his services. Isak has been in excellent form for Newcastle United, and his contributions could play a key role in firing the Magpies back into the Champions League next season. While Isak is happy at Newcastle, the club is aware that they are not one of the traditional powerhouses, and they could lose him to a team like Arsenal.

However, recent reports suggest that Arsenal may not be in a strong enough financial position to break their transfer record for Isak, despite their interest in the striker. With his impressive performances this season, the asking price for Isak could be prohibitively high, and Arsenal may not be prepared to make such a significant investment at this moment.

Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle legend, has weighed in on the situation, offering his opinion on who might win the race for Isak’s signature. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Shearer stated, “Other than possibly Chelsea, I genuinely don’t think that anybody could afford to buy Alexander Isak; because of the way that the rules are structured with PSR, I don’t think that anybody could afford him. I’ll never say PSR rules are a good thing – even without them in place, I’m not sure if anybody would be able to go to the price that Newcastle would ask for to sell him.”

Isak in action for Newcastle
(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Isak’s rise to becoming one of the world’s best strikers has made him an even more sought-after talent, and as Shearer points out, the Financial Fair Play regulations could make it difficult for many clubs, including Arsenal, to afford the asking price. With Newcastle not eager to let him go unless the right offer comes in, the competition for his signature will be fierce, and Arsenal may find themselves priced out of the deal.

The situation highlights how challenging it will be for Arsenal to secure Isak, especially as his value continues to rise, and other clubs with deeper pockets, such as Chelsea, may be able to offer more attractive terms.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Jorginho
Brazilian club wants to lure Arsenal star out of Europe
Arteta speaking at a press conference
Arteta knows Manchester United plays better when they face top teams
Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on
Women’s head coach appointment expected before Arsenal’s first WSL match of 2025
Posted by

Tags Alan Shearer Alexander Isak

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Missed that boat unfortunately when we was crying out for him .
    Remember a few fans at the time on here saying he would be a busted flush when new signed him .
    Closest player I’ve seen to Henry since the great man left us .
    Imagine what he could have done for us if the club had signed at the time ,120k a week and for 60 million,instead we signed havertz for 65 million on 280k a week who is t even a forward .
    All this talk of Artetas system does not need a pure striker ,then maybe if he was such a great manager he would change his system to accommodate such a player .
    But that’s in the past

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors