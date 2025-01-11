Alan Shearer names the team he thinks can sign Arsenal’s big-money target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Alexander Isak for several months, and now that the striker’s stock has risen significantly, the Gunners have been repeatedly urged to push forward with a bid to secure his services. Isak has been in excellent form for Newcastle United, and his contributions could play a key role in firing the Magpies back into the Champions League next season. While Isak is happy at Newcastle, the club is aware that they are not one of the traditional powerhouses, and they could lose him to a team like Arsenal.
Missed that boat unfortunately when we was crying out for him .
Remember a few fans at the time on here saying he would be a busted flush when new signed him .
Closest player I’ve seen to Henry since the great man left us .
Imagine what he could have done for us if the club had signed at the time ,120k a week and for 60 million,instead we signed havertz for 65 million on 280k a week who is t even a forward .
All this talk of Artetas system does not need a pure striker ,then maybe if he was such a great manager he would change his system to accommodate such a player .
But that’s in the past