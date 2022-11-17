Alan Shearer names two Arsenal men in his PL Team of the Season so far

Arsenal has led the Premier League for much of this season and headed into the World Cup break five points ahead of the second-placed team.

Considering how they have performed in the last two seasons, it seems like a dream to most Gooners that their club is topping the league now.

While everyone on Mikel Arteta’s team has contributed, some players have stood out among their peers in the entire Premier League.

Former EPL goal machine, Alan Shearer, has now revealed his Team of the Season so far and two Gunners are in it.

According to Shields Gazette, the former Newcastle United striker named William Saliba in his defence and Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Xhaka have been two key players for us this season and deserve to be in any Team of the Season so far.

However, most of the men who have stepped on the field for us have delivered.

The team is winning because everyone is doing their job and no one can take all the credit.

Hopefully, they will return from the World Cup and continue exactly how they stopped.

We also pray none of our key men gets injured when they come back because we need to continue our winning run.