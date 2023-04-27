Alan Shearer names two players who bullied Arsenal against Man City

Alan Shearer has credited Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne for helping Manchester City tear Arsenal apart last night.

Before the game, Arsenal had been warned about the improving partnership between both players and the Gunners had to do all they could to stop them from causing damage.

Whatever plans Mikel Arteta had before the game did not work, with De Bruyne scoring twice and Haaland putting the icing on the cake in the 4-1 win.

Shearer believes both City men bullied the Arsenal defence into submission in the fixture.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘They were unplayable tonight, they bullied the two centre-halves, Gabriel and Rob Holding.

‘Every time the ball went up, their understanding to know when, how and where to run, the timing and then the finish.

‘They were never too far from each other. De Bruyne was always within five, ten yards of Haaland.

‘It was a magnificent performance from start to finish from Man City, they totally dominated every position. Some of the play tonight was absolutely magnificent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland and De Bruyne were superb in that game and were clearly unplayable, which is an important reason City won.

The champions showed there is so much difference between both clubs now and we must learn from them and recruit some very good players at the end of this season if we want to challenge for the league crown again.

