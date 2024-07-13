Alan Shearer picks Arsenal man as the best England player at the Euros

Alan Shearer insists that the best player in the England team in Euro 2024 is Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal man has been in fantastic form for some time and continues to shine for England at the Euros.

After missing out on winning the Premier League last season, Saka can end 2024 with a trophy on Sunday, and he has been tipped to shine against Spain.

England has some of the finest players in the competition, including Declan Rice, who has covered the most distance of any player in the tournament.

However, Shearer believes the standout performer on their current team is Saka, who has simply been fantastic.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘When looking at who’s been England’s standout player, you have to mention a few.

‘Saka has been fantastic, Kobbie Mainoo, too. Everything about him, he has that aura, nothing seems to faze him.”

Adding: ‘I have to say though, Bukayo Saka is my player of the tournament. He’s had a wonderful tournament, he’s a breath of fresh air and everyone loves him.

‘Let’s hope he has another magical moment on Sunday.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been in unstoppable form for England at the Euros, and even when he had to play as a left-back, the attacker did well.

In the final, many fans would hope he is on his best form and proves too hot to handle for the Spanish team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…