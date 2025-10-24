Alan Shearer predicts Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace this weekend

Arsenal are preparing to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend in a match that could prove vital to their title ambitions. With the season entering its decisive phase, the Gunners know that every fixture carries immense significance, and maintaining consistency will be crucial if they are to compete successfully in both the league and the Champions League.

Arsenal’s Need for Consistency

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, positioning themselves strongly in domestic and European competition. However, with several challenging fixtures still to come, they must approach each game with focus and determination. Every opponent presents a different challenge, and the Gunners are fully aware that sustaining momentum is essential in the final months of the season.

Their next test comes against Crystal Palace, a side known for its resilience and ability to frustrate top teams. The Eagles will arrive in north London eager to prove themselves and avoid a heavy defeat. Palace have already shown their potential to disrupt elite opposition this season, famously ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run, a result that triggered a difficult spell for Arne Slot’s side. Arsenal will need to be disciplined and clinical to avoid a similar setback.

Shearer Backs Arsenal to Prevail

Despite Palace’s strength and tactical discipline, Alan Shearer believes Arsenal will have too much quality for their visitors. Speaking via the Metro, he said: “Even as good a team as Palace are, as good a forward Mateta is, just looking at Arsenal in midweek and the way they can shift it around with two or three players – they’ll have too much for Palace. The extra days’ rest is massive going into such a big game, and it’s an away game. I know they don’t have to travel and it’s in London, but you’d be amazed at how the atmosphere at home can pull you and drag you through.”

Shearer’s assessment highlights both the strength in depth and the fluid attacking style that have defined Arsenal this season. With the advantage of additional rest and home support, the Gunners are expected to assert control and continue their winning run.

