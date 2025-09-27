Alan Shearer predicts “bad-tempered” Newcastle vs Arsenal game

Alan Shearer has offered his thoughts ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal this weekend, predicting that the match will be a heated and difficult encounter.

The Magpies welcome Arsenal to Saint James’ Park, a fixture that has been challenging for the visitors in recent years. Newcastle will view the game as an opportunity to secure a vital win and reaffirm their ability to compete against one of the Premier League’s top teams.

This season has been complicated for Newcastle, not least because of the departure of Alexander Isak. However, in high-profile fixtures, Eddie Howe’s side have often found a way to raise their performance levels. Following their home defeat to Liverpool earlier in the campaign, the Magpies will be eager to make a statement against another leading side.

Arsenal’s Challenge

For Arsenal, the stakes are equally high. A defeat at Saint James’ Park would risk widening the gap between themselves and Liverpool, who are also preparing for a demanding fixture this weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side have made a strong start to the season, but they know that matches away at Newcastle demand both discipline and resilience.

The Gunners’ in-form players will need to prove their quality in what is expected to be a tense and competitive encounter. The intensity of the occasion will require Arsenal to stay composed while attempting to impose their style of play in a difficult atmosphere.

Shearer’s Prediction

Shearer, who is well aware of the unique challenge that Newcastle presents at home, has given his prediction for the match. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said: “Huge game for two sides that both drew at the weekend. I think with Newcastle at home, I’m going to go with Newcastle to beat Arsenal in a bad-tempered game.”

His comments underline the expectation that this will be a physical and emotionally charged fixture, with little margin for error. Arsenal’s recent difficulties away to Newcastle suggest the match will be one of their toughest tests of the campaign.

Facing Newcastle at Saint James’ Park has rarely been straightforward, and while Arsenal will travel with confidence, they know the encounter will demand their very best if they are to come away with a positive result.

