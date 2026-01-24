Alan Shearer predicts the Arsenal v Manchester United match 

Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this weekend in what is expected to be one of the defining fixtures of the second half of the season. Both clubs approach the match with very different objectives, yet the outcome could have significant implications for their respective campaigns.

The Gunners currently find themselves in a far stronger position, sitting at the top of the Premier League standings. Manchester United, however, are adjusting to life under a new manager and remains determined to secure a top-four finish by the end of the season. That ambition has added extra motivation to their recent performances, with the Red Devils showing renewed belief and intensity.

Arsenal pressure and United belief

United will arrive in north London ready to compete, having demonstrated in their last match that they are capable of defeating high-quality opposition. That result has encouraged the squad and reinforced the belief that they can challenge any team in the division. Arsenal, meanwhile, face this fixture following a difficult spell, having failed to win their last two league matches.

That run could give United added confidence heading into the encounter, particularly as Arsenal will be aware that further dropped points could impact their title push. The match, therefore, represents a stern test for Mikel Arteta’s side, both mentally and tactically, as they look to reassert control at the top of the table.

Shearer backs Arsenal to respond

Despite the recent results, Alan Shearer does not believe Arsenal will allow another opportunity to slip away, regardless of the opposition. He expects the Gunners to find a way to secure victory and shared his view ahead of the clash, saying, via the Metro, “We know the way United are going to play. They will want Arsenal to attack them so they can hit them on the break, a classic example was the Mbeumo goal last week against City.”

Shearer also added, “Despite what we saw from Man United last week, I think Arsenal will edge it. It’ll be a really tough game, likely decided by one goal.”

With contrasting styles, high stakes, and confidence on both sides, the fixture promises to be a closely fought contest. Arsenal will aim to respond to recent frustrations, while United will look to prove their resurgence is genuine, setting the stage for a compelling Premier League showdown.